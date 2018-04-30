Rendering of A321neo in Wizz Air livery. The Central and eastern European LCC has 256 Airbus A320neo family aircraft on order.

Central and eastern European LCC Wizz Air plans to open a new training and education center in Budapest by the end of 2018.

The new 3,800 sq m facility, which is located nearby Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport, features two new full-flight simulators, one fix-based simulator and a cabin-emergency evacuation training device.

The two flight simulators will be provided by Civil Aviation Trainings Solutions (CAE) for 10 years.

Wizz Air said the new facility will enable the company—which expects to triple its fleet within the new few years—to train 100 crew members daily; this number should rise to 250 crew members per day.

In addition to 14 study rooms, the facility could be expanded to install additional simulators and study rooms, if necessary.

Wizz Air COO Diederik Pen said that by the end of 2018, Wizz Air will have an “international team with more than 1,000 pilots and 2,000 cabin crew members. This number could triple within the next 10 years,” he said.

The LCC has 256 Airbus A320neo family aircraft on order.

Wizz Air operates more than 600 daily flights from 28 bases, connecting 141 destinations across 44 countries. It operates 94 Airbus A320/321s on an all-leased fleet with an average age of 4.4 years.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at