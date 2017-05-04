UK-based training providers Link UK, CTC Aviation and Aerosim Technologies, which are ultimately owned by US firm L3 Technologies, are to consolidate under a new brand, L3 Commercial Training Solutions (L3 CTS).

L3 CTS president Alan Crawford said the new name leverages the strong branding of parent company L3 Technologies.

Under its new identity, L3 CTS will offer end-to-end pilot training, covering cadet pilot work, flight crew training and commercial aircraft training systems.

Crawford said the unification will enable L3 CTS to supply “integrated and comprehensive solutions” to its airline customers.

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@penton.com