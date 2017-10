Embraer plans in 1H18 to open E-Jet training center in Johannesburg, South Africa.

L3 Commercial Training Solutions has a two-year easyJet contract to provide time on new RealitySeven A320 full flight simulator at new 150,000 sq. ft. London Training Center.

BAA Training won Embraer E190 type rating from the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority to train Tanzanian airlines and full-flight simulator dry or wet lease in all BAA partner locations.