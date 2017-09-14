L3 Commercial Training Solutions has been selected by Spring Airlines to supply two RealitySeven Airbus A320 Full Flight Simulators (FFS) as well as an Enhanced Flat Panel Trainer. The two A320neo devices will be delivered in 2018 and 2019 and will join the three RealitySeven A320 FFS systems already in service at Spring Airlines’ training center in Shanghai, China.

Lithuania-based BAA Training launched five new cadet programs. Partnership agreements to support future talents were signed with Hungarian LCC Wizz Air, Lao Skyway, Lithuanian leisure carrier Small Planet Airlines, Riga-based charter carrier SmartLynx Airlines and Vietnam Airlines.

Turkish Airlines inaugurated a 25,600 sq m flight training center at Istanbul.

L3 Commercial Training Solutions received a contract from US-based Republic Airline to provide a suite of training devices for its Embraer E175 flight training program. The L3 CTS devices will enable Republic to conduct ground training in-house for the first time, improving control over quality of instruction and monitoring of pilots as they go through training.