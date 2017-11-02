HAECO Xiamen was selected by COMAC to provide aviation-focused theoretical/practical training.

BAA Training acquired three new full-flight simulators (FFS) from CAE, two Airbus A320 CAE 7000XR Series FFSs and one Boeing 737NG CAE 7000XR Series FFS. The full-flight simulators will be equipped with CAE Tropos 6000XR visual system. The first A320 simulator will be deployed in Vilnius, Lithuania in July 2018; the Boeing 737NG FFS will start operating in October 2018; the second A320 FFS will be housed in BAA’s new training center in Asia, which is scheduled to begin operations by the end of 2018.

L3 Commercial Training Solutions (L3 CTS) graduates from its Airline Pilot career program were selected by Wizz Air to complete Airbus A320 type rating at L3 CTS’s Southampton Training Center.