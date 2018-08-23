South African Comair has acquired management-training specialist Metaco Holdings as part of a strategy to diversify beyond airline operations.

“Comair has evolved from operating two airline brands into an aviation group, with operations in aviation training, catering, hospitality and tourism and airport lounges. We are now balancing the capital-intensive airline business with new business units that are more reliant on intellectual capital and have a different revenue cycle and cost base,” Comair CEO Erik Venter said.

The airline already operates a pilot and cabin crew training center, founded in early 2000, which performs internal and third-party work. This facility was boosted by Comair’s acquisition of EPT Aviation Training in 2017, adding passenger handling, travel and tourism training.

Metaco’s training courses focus on strategic development, organizational design and change management. Its clients include boards, leadership teams and individuals across a range of industries, in the public and private sector.

Comair offers scheduled and non-scheduled flights within South Africa, sub-Saharan Africa and the Indian Ocean islands, as its main business. The company also has LCC brand, kulula.com, and does franchise flying for British Airways.

