Singapore-based HAITE Aviation Training and Kuala Lumpur-based Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB) Academy signed a MOU Aug. 29 to collaborate on a joint commercial flight crew training services in Malaysia.

The project will see a joint venture between the two companies to provide simulator training for commercial pilots, cadet pilot training programs that include ab-initio, type rating, recurrent training as well as Multi-crew Pilot License (MPL) program.

“We are also looking at various ways of collaborating with MAB Academy, to manage and operate the academy’s training facilities in Kuala Lumpur,” HAITE managing director Ben Lam told ATW. “For instance, we are exploring the possibility of providing new generation cabin crew training equipment and associated ancillary systems at the academy’s upcoming training facilities.”

The facility will be open to other operators in the region, but as MAB Academy provides training services to Malaysia Airlines, and its two subsidiaries, Firefly and Mas Wings, the Malaysian carriers would be launch clients.

HAITE Aviation Training, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chengdu, China-based Sichuan Haite High-Tech Co. Ltd., runs HAITE Aviation Training Singapore, which opened in 2015. The facility houses a Boeing 737-800 and Airbus A320 full flight simulator and will add two more from 2019 and 2020.

“Although HAITE Singapore’s business strategy is focused on providing training services in Asia Pacific, and this partnership is formed to extend those services to Malaysia Airlines and its subsidiaries, the benefits of this partnership is mutual to both parties as we will both reach out to potential clientele in the region,” Lam said.

Lam added that a joint working group has been formed to commercially strategize the training business, and to structure the various training programs, before moving to the new MAB facility, which is due to be operational by 1Q 2020.

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com