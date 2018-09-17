Irish LCC Ryanair has formed a cadet-pilot training partnership with Cork-based flying school Atlantic Flight Training Academy (AFTA), which will train up to 450 Ryanair pilots over the coming five years.

The Ryanair-mentored pilot program will create up to 50 new jobs and help support the airline’s European growth plans.

Ryanair said the AFTA training lasts 16 months, creating a “structured path” to a pilot’s license, using Ryanair procedures and readying trainees for the airline’s Boeing 737 type-rating program.

“This new Ryanair-AFTA program will provide the airline with a steady pipeline of talented and professional pilots from around Europe to meet the needs of our growing network. Ryanair will hire up to 1,000 pilots per annum over the next five years,” Ryanair head of crew training Andy O’Shea said.

O’Shea added that AFTA was selected for its high standards in initial flight training and multi-crew cooperation (MCC) training. “This combination will be the best possible preparation for an airline career with Ryanair,” he said.

The training partnership follows Ryanair’s fall 2017 crew-scheduling crisis, which caused the cancellation of thousands of flights and ultimately forced Ryanair to recognize unions—which the Irish LCC had previously resisted.

At the launch of the AFTA program, Ryanair said the benefits the airline offers pilots, including “five days on, four days off” scheduling, as well as captain’s pay levels of up to €200,000 annually.

