Qantas has revealed the first location for its proposed pilot training academy and has selected L3 Commercial Aviation as the site’s training provider.

The Australian flag carrier has previously announced plans to establish two sites for its academy, and it has been considering various regional locations.

The first will be at Wellcamp Airport, which is in Toowoomba in southern Queensland. The facility is expected to open by mid-2019.

A new hangar, classroom facilities and student accommodation will be constructed at the Toowoomba site. Eight other regional locations are contenders for the second academy location, which will be selected by the end of the year.

Qantas estimates the two facilities could eventually train up to 500 pilots a year, for its own needs and for other airlines and general aviation.

Toowoomba will be the first Australian training site for L3, which also has pilot academies in the UK Portugal, the US and New Zealand.

