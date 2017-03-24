By 2035, hundreds of thousands of new commercial airline pilots will be needed to fly the new aircraft deliveries and fleet mixes that are forecast for airlines worldwide. Airbus estimates the need will be for 560,000 pilots, while Boeing pegs it at 617,000. Whether it falls at the lower or higher numbers, the consequence is a surge in demand for pilot training. “The important thing to note is that pilot demand now is across the board,” CAE Group president, civil aviation ...
