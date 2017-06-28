L3 Commercial Training Solutions (L3 CTS) sees maintenance training as a potential area for expansion after working to consolidate and integrate its recent acquisitions. “We are looking to grow our maintenance training capability; that is something we are looking to expand,” L3 CTS president Alan Crawford told ATW during an interview during the Paris Air Show. L3 CTS offers end-to-end pilot training, covering cadet pilot work, flight crew training and commercial aircraft ...
