In many respects, there has never been a better time to be a supplier of airline pilot training programs and simulators. The combination of continued global growth in demand for air travel with record backlogs for airliners is stimulating the need for thousands more pilots. That’s good business for the training and simulator companies. But with the huge numbers come challenges. Airlines in different geographic regions now compete with each other for a pilot supply that is more mobile ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Growing pilot demand creates training opportunities" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.