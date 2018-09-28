According to a Boeing forecast, over the next 20 years, the Asia-Pacific region will lead the demand for 240,000 new commercial airline pilots. North America will require 127,000 pilots, while Europe, the Middle East and Latin America will need 118,000, 60,000 and 43,000 pilots, respectively. Africa and Central Asia/Russia will require 24,000 and 23,000. Three aviation training veterans have launched a new pilot training academy in the UK to help meet the demand for thousands of new ...