FAA has certified the first-ever Boeing 737 MAX full-flight simulator (FFS), located at Boeing’s Miami training center.

The FSS, made by TRU Simulation & Training, was certified to FAA Level C standard. Pilots can start training on in an interim level C simulator. The qualification level will be upgraded to the level D standard once all final aircraft data is available, a TRU spokesperson told ATW.

TRU has also delivered the first of several Boeing 737 MAX FFSs and a fixed flat panel training classroom to Boeing’s Miami training center. The delivery is part of a 10-year exclusive agreement between Boeing and TRU signed in 2014 to provide multiple 737 MAX flight-training suites to Boeing’s training campuses worldwide. Training on the devices will begin this year. Additional 737 MAX FFSs will be deployed at Boeing training centers in Shanghai, Singapore and at London-Gatwick, in the UK.

The MAX narrowbody is scheduled to begin service with Dallas-based Southwest Airlines in mid-2017.

In March, Boeing placed an order with TRU for two 777-9 FFS devices, as part of a 10-year agreement between the companies announced in April 2016 for multiple 777X FFS devices and flat-panel classroom trainers. The first 777X training suite is expected to be ready for training in 2019-2020, ahead of the aircraft’s entry into service, planned for 2020.

Mark Nensel mark.nensel@penton.com