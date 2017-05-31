Flight simulator and training service provider sold 50 full flight simulators (FFS) during its 2017 fiscal year, the Canadian company reported in its annual and fourth-quarter results released May 31.

For its full fiscal year, ended March 31, CAE posted net income of C$252 million ($186 million) on revenue of C$2.7 billion. Revenue grew 8% year-on-year. Net income before special items was C$28 million, a 20% increase over fiscal 2016.

For the 2017 fiscal fourth quarter, CAE reported revenue of C$734.7 million, a 2% increase, on net income of C$67.4 million, and C$82.4 million before special items.

Fourth-quarter civil business revenue was C$417.8 million, up 6%, and operating income was C$83.8 million, up 12% compared to the fourth quarter last year. The fourth-quarter results included the impact of a change in revenue recognition arising from the standardization of certain types of commercial aircraft simulators. Full-year civil revenue was C$1.56 billion, up 9% compared to the previous year, and operating income was C$273.2 million, up 15% over the prior year.

The civil business booked a record $1.7 billion in orders during the year, including 50 FFS sales and long-term training agreements with airlines including Vietnam Airlines and Jet Airways.

