AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes
Canadian training specialist CAE will pay $100 million to acquire full control over the Asian Aviation Centre of Excellence (AACE), a 50:50 joint venture with LCC AirAsia. “The transaction of $100 million, including earn-out, will give CAE full control over AACE’s three training centers—located in Sepang (Malaysia), Singapore and Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam)—as well as its share of the Philippine Academy of Aviation Training (PAAT), a joint-venture training ...
