Boeing and Royal Jordanian Airlines have signed a five-year strategic training agreement to help train the airline’s Boeing 787 pilots.

The agreement, announced at the Dubai Air Show, will see Royal Jordanian pilots undergo type-rating and recurrent training at Boeing Global Services’London Gatwick training campus.

“To attract a new generation of pilots, we need to inspire them and train them in new ways, and Boeing is at the forefront of developing innovative training methods,” Royal Jordanian president & CEO Stefan Pichler said.

Over the next 20 years, Boeing projects a global demand for more than 1.2 million pilots and technicians with more than 10% of that driven by the Middle East. Boeing provides commercial flight training at eight campuses around the world.

Royal Jordanian flies seven Boeing 787-8s as the long-haul component of its fleet.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com