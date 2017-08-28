Lithuania’s BAA Training has received approval by the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency, Rosaviatsia, to provide Boeing 737CL initial, recurrent and renewal training to Russian pilots. The approval also means Russian pilots can use BAA Training’s 737CL full-flight simulator (FFS).

Currently, approximately 500 Russian pilots hold licenses for the 737CL, BAA said in a statement Aug. 28.

BAA Training CEO Egle Vaitkeviciute said, “Working with Russian carriers has always been an important part of BAA Training’s strategy. […] The number of Boeing 737CL full-flight simulators has been significantly decreasing in the European Union lately; thus we are ... one of the few training providers in Europe to offer this type of training.”

Russia’s aviation market is expected to rebound and increase, according to BAA. The Russian State Research Institute for Civil Aviation forecasts the total mainline airliner fleet of 579 aircraft is predicted to expand by 140 units by 2020.

Polina Montag-Girmes Montag.girmes@gmail.com