Lufthansa subsidiary Austrian Airlines is looking for 96 future pilots as it begins a new training course for ab initio pilots.

Twenty-four students are learning to become fully qualified pilots; the first courses at Lufthansa Aviation Training (LAT) in Goodyear, Arizona will take place in the near future.

Austrian is looking for about 100 new pilots and is making special offers to trained pilots at the insolvent airberlin to work at the Lufthansa subsidiary’s hub in Vienna. The offer targets pilots who have been actively employed with airberlin over the last six months and have undergone revalidation of their licenses within the last 12 months.

Airberlin filed for bankruptcy in August and operated its last flight Oct. 27.

Austrian has 6,700 employees, including 1,140 pilots. In 2017, Austrian hired 95 ab initio and around 50 ready-entry pilots.

At present, Austrian has 83 aircraft in its fleet, including Boeing 767-300ERs, 777-200ERs, Bombardier Dash 8-400s, Fokker 100s, Embraer E195s and Airbus 320 family aircraft.

