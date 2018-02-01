Regional turboprop manufacturer ATR is adding an ATR 72-600 full flight simulator (FFS) to its Toulouse Training Center. Manufactured by CAE, it will be both EASA- and FAA-certified. The simulator will start operations as of July 2018, aiming for 4,500 training hours per year.

“The gradual extension of ATR’s training capacity is our key contribution to solving the global pilot shortage. We are committed to supporting our customers’ and operators’ forthcoming expansion plans, and will continue to add training capacity,” ATR SVP-programs & customer service Tom Anderson said.

The regional market is suffering from pilot shortage, both in terms of candidates and training capabilities, ATR CEO Christian Scherer explained recently.

Last year, ATR equipped its Paris Training Center with a Textron-built ATR 72-600 FFS. ATR’s Toulouse Training Center is already equipped with simulators to support the ATR 42-300/500, 72-200/500 and ATR 72-600 variants. Another ATR-owned FFS is to be added this year to the existing network, in the US or Asia, Scherer said.

He describes the training business as “profitable.” ATR has five training centers in Toulouse, Paris, Johannesburg, Singapore and Miami. In Japan, Japan Airlines has ordered a simulator to be installed in the country. In Taiwan, another one is to be operated by Ansett.

