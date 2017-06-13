Turboprop manufacturer ATR will be adding a brand new ATR 72-600 full flight simulator (FFS) to its Paris Training Center this fall. Manufactured by TRU Simulation + Training, this new simulator will be EASA-certified and will start operations as of November 2017.

Based near Charles de Gaulle airport, the Paris Training Center is already equipped with an ATR 72-500 FFS. ATR said this extension falls in line with its customer support strategy to provide easy access to optimized pilot training solutions for its customers.

ATR SVP-programs & customer services Tom Anderson said, “ATR operators are expected to need about 1,000 new pilots per year in the coming years. Providing our customers with training solutions is essential to continue supporting their forthcoming regional expansion plans. ATR will continue to add training capacity to adapt quickly to global demand and remain the regional leader worldwide.”

ATR has five training centers in Toulouse, Paris, Johannesburg, Singapore and Miami. The latter opened in February 2017 to respond to the increasing presence of ATRs in the region. With seven simulators in total, ATR is delivering more than 100,000 training hours per year.

Linda Blachly linda.blachly@penton.com