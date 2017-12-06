The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has certified the ATR 72-600 full-flight simulator (FFS), which was manufactured by TRU Simulation + Training and is based at ATR’s Paris Training Center.

“With ATR operators expected to need around 1,000 new pilots per year, the new simulator will increase ATR’s capacity to offer its customers increased pilot training solutions for the market leading aircraft,” ATR said in a statement.

ATR SVP-programs & customer services Tom Anderson said the entry into service of a new ATR 72-600 FFS “helps ensure that our customers will be able quickly access training solutions that are easily accessible from their respective bases of operations, which has a genuinely positive impact on their business.”

ATR has five training centers based in Toulouse, Paris, Johannesburg, Singapore and Miami. The latter opened in February 2017 to respond to the increasing presence of ATRs in the region. ATR is delivering more than 100,000 training hours per year.

