South Korean carrier Asiana Airlines is getting ready to take delivery of its first of 22 Airbus A350-900s in April.

“We expect delivery of four A350s in 2017. All aircraft should be delivered by 2025. The first routes will be from Seoul Incheon to Osaka Kansai and Manila,” an Asiana spokesperson told ATW in Seoul. Asiana’s first long-haul A350 routes include London Heathrow and San Francisco.

The 311-seat A350 will also offer 36 premium-economy seats, which will be a new passenger class for Asiana. “It will be the first aircraft in Korea to offer Wi-Fi on board,” the spokesperson said. The Star Alliance member’s A350 will also offer 28 business- and 247 economy-class seats.

Asiana just received its A350 simulator Feb. 23,” GM flight crew training and Airbus A380 senior captain Song Ho-Hyun told ATW at the flight simulator center at Seoul Gimpo. He said the carrier’s pilots will begin training in Seoul instead of Toulouse starting in April.

Asiana currently trains A320/330 pilots to A350 standards—“a move that can be completed in 15 days,” Ho-Hyun said. At a later stage, Boeing pilots will be also trained on the A350. Airbus has a program that allows A380 pilots to receive A350 training within three days, he said, “but this is nothing we do within Asiana.” Asiana has 150 A380 pilots.

The Montreal-based flight-simulator manufacturer CAE will expand Asiana’s A350 simulator center to six units, which currently includes simulators for the Airbus A320 and A330, as well as the Boeing 767, 747 and 777.

Asiana has also ordered 25 A321neo aircraft for delivery between 2019 and 2025 in a 185-seat configuration. Details about the business/economy class layout are not available at this stage.

According to Asiana’s latest figures, the carrier operates 29 Airbus A320/321s, 15 A330s, six A380s, seven Boeing 767-300s, one 767-300F, 11 777s, four 747-400s and 10 747-400Fs.

