Airbus has acquired Aurora, Colorado-based Strategic Simulation Solutions, expanding its North American flight training footprint.

The Aurora flight training center, which now houses two A320 full flight simulators primarily in support of Denver-based Frontier Airlines, gives Airbus a second flight training center in the US. Currently, it conducts most North American flight training out of a facility in Miami. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The Aurora facility “has significant room for growth,” Airbus said in a statement, adding that it “plans to at least double capacity at the facility” over the next several years.

“We want our Airbus flight training facilities to be easily accessible to our customers regardless of their location, hence this latest move,” Airbus head of services Laurent Martinez said. Airbus also has a North American flight training center in Mexico City.

Airbus noted that it has grown from five flight training facilities globally in 2015 to 17 with the acquisition of the Colorado facility.

“Additional simulators will be added at the [Aurora] facility in 2018 to address anticipated increased demand for training,” Airbus said.

