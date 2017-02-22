Zurich International Airport is reporting that aircraft movements in low visibility conditions have increased 17% since October 2016. Working with Swiss air navigation services provider Skyguide and Airbus subsidiary NAVBLUE, the airport installed an instrument landing system (ILS) 32 elements localizer antenna supported by NAVBLUE’s ELISE (exact landing interface simulation environment) technology.

“Zurich airport is prone to low visibility conditions during the winter season, imposing unfavorable restrictions to traffic throughput,” Skyguide’s head of tower/approach Siegfrid Ladenbauer said. “By combining cutting-edge technology with advanced operational concepts, we were able to mitigate the meteorological impact on flight punctuality [at Zurich airport].”

NAVBLUE specializes in flight operations and air traffic management. The company’s ELISE technology is designed to help airports to increase capacity, reduce holdings and increase safety in low visibility conditions. For Zurich Airport, the ELISE technology modeled the airport’s environment to include ILS settings and ground relief and the geometry of disturbances on the ILS signal, all in 3D.

Following the system’s installation, the Swiss Federal Office of Civil Aviation approved Zurich airport to reduce the separation of arriving aircraft in low visibility conditions to five nautical miles instead of the tradition six nautical miles.

Mark Nensel mark.nensel@penton.com