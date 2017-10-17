Virgin Hyperloop One
Richard Branson and Virgin Group have invested in innovative mass-transit system Hyperloop One, under a global strategic partnership that will see the company rebrand as Virgin Hyperloop One. “Legendary entrepreneur Richard Branson and his Virgin Group have invested in Hyperloop One. Richard is also joining Hyperloop One’s board of directors, bringing along a proven track record of delivering breakthrough transportation experiences,” Hyperloop One said in a statement. The ...
