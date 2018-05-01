The US Department of Transportation will use its exemption authority to issue certificates to operators of small unmanned aircraft vehicles (UAVs) seeking to transport goods for compensation, a procedural step toward allowing delivery drones. In an April 30 Federal Register notice, DOT announced it is adopting a new procedure for companies proposing to engage in air transportation operations requiring an “economic authority” designation. According to the department, they can ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"US DOT advances authorization of UAV delivery operations" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.