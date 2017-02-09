Chicago-based United Airlines experienced a five-hour technological problem the morning of Feb. 8, causing delays to “less than 10%, under 500 flights” of its daily schedule, according to a spokesperson. No flights were canceled as a result of the outage.

A United spokesperson told ATW the problem affected the system allowing crews to create flight plans on domestic and international flights.

United last experienced a computer glitch on Jan. 22, which resulted in a ground stop that led to about 200 flight delays and 12 flight cancellations. The incidents do not appear to be related.

