TAP Express CEO Valter Fernandes used the podium at MRO Europe in Amsterdam to call for action on long aviation lead times, saying the industry has lost its edge because innovation is too slow and expensive. Fernandes’ airline operates nine Embraer E190s and four E195s from its two main hubs at Lisbon and Oporto, providing feed for parent carrier TAP Air Portugal. Delivering a keynote address, Fernandes said it is not cost-effective for small- and mid-sized airlines to tailor their ...