NASA is seeking industry on a Grand Challenge program aimed at fostering new urban air mobility (UAM) vehicle initiatives.

Speaking at a an industry day in Seattle Nov. 1 to launch the Challenger, NASA Aeronautics associate administrator Jaiwon Shin said the advent of urban air vehicles “holds an enormous amount of promise to a level not seen since the introduction of the jet engine, but we have to do this right.”

Shin stressed the need for a broad, consensus-based approach to producing a roadmap toward a viable UAM future. “This is not a NASA or FAA event, it’s a community event,” he said.

Based partly on results of NASA-funded UAM market studies that found “air metro” operations could be profitable by around 2028 and be delivering up to 750 million passenger trips in 15 metro areas by 2030.

“I believe this is a revolution that’s coming in aviation, but if we are not methodological and use best practices this will become a total disaster,” Shin said. “There are lots of system-level issues, and public perception is a big question mark.”

UAM aircraft and system developers have until Nov. 16 to respond to NASA’s Grand Challenge request for information. The agency expects to hold webinars early next year to set up working groups and, shortly afterward, plans to draft a series of space act agreements (SAAs) with initial participants that will identify baseline airworthiness and qualification requirements.

A second series of challenges is expected to address “key safety and integration barriers across the UAM ecosystem while also emphasizing critical operational challenges.”

NASA’s Grand Challenge timeline runs mostly in parallel with much of the baseline development schedule already outlined by Uber for its Uber Air UAM plan. Shin said there was no specific area of overlap and hinted that NASA, which is already partnered with Uber on modeling and simulation of the UAM environment, may be exploring additional cooperation with the rideshare company.

“Safety is the key to get your business off the ground, literally,” FAA UAS integration office executive director Earl Lawrence emphasized to potential UAM vehicle developers.

