Airbus subsidiary NAVBLUE has obtained a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) Type 2 certification from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for the airport mapping database element of its Airport+ product, the company said April 5.

EASA granted NAVBLUE the LoA Type 2 for the airport mapping database on Jan. 18. NAVBLUE’s runway mapping database element of the Airport+ product was granted EASA LoA Type 1 and 2 certification in 2016.

NAVBLUE said its airport databases aim to provide pilots with “a realistic on-board view of the airport surface movement area in order to improve situational awareness and/or to supplement surface navigation; [ensure] efficient movements on the airport surface; [and enhance] safety and efficiency of airline operations.”

The Airport+ 2D/3D airport moving map function can be run on any electronic flight bag with dedicated NAVBLUE software, NAVBLUE said, in addition to the onboard view of the airport surface movement area. NAVCBLUE said its Airport+ product minimizes taxiing time and fuel consumption, and supports the development of airport infrastructures.

Mark Nensel mark.nensel@penton.com