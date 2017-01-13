A LAM Mozambique Boeing 737-700 that landed in Tete, Mozambique, Jan. 5 with nose damage was not hit by an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), authorities in Mozambique have concluded.

The aircraft was widely reported to have been in a potential drone collision as it approached the airport, but the evidence does not bear that out, the Mozambican Civil Aviation Institute (IACM) said. IACM is the civil aviation regulator in Mozambique.

According to the Flight Safety Foundation’s Aviation Safety Network, which cited IACM, the damage to the aircraft’s nose occurred because of structural failure to a radome caused by air flow pressure. The radome had been installed during maintenance to the 737 conducted in South Africa in June 2016, according to the Aviation Safety Network.

According to Club of Mozambique, an English language website that reports Mozambique news and information, IACM chairperson Joao de Abreu said there was no sign of wreckage from a UAV, nor any evidence that one had been operating in the vicinity of the Tete Airport at the time of the Jan. 5 LAM Mozambique 737 landing.

Abreu said there was no evidence of a collision of any kind involving the 737 as it landed and that IACM believes the radome failed because of “defective repairs in the past,” according to Club of Mozambique, which added the 737 has been repaired and returned to service with LAM Mozambique.

