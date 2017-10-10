London Gatwick Airport is considering using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), more commonly known as drones, for safety and security monitoring. Speaking during a recent innovation event, Gatwick CIO Cathal Corcoran said the airport is looking at using drones for tarmac inspections, as they work better than the human eye in both daylight and nighttime conditions. “We are also interested in how drone technology could help secure the perimeter of the airport better than we do at the ...