Indonesia’s Lion Air Group will implement an electronic flight bag (EFB) strategy on its incoming fleet of Boeing 737 MAX 8s, which will be used for its subsidiary Batik Air Malaysia.

Lion Air Group will receive the first of its order of 201 737 MAX 8s later this year. The new aircraft will utilize digital technology provided by flight operations and air traffic management services company NAVBLUE.

According to NAVBLUE, an Airbus subsidiary, the EFB package includes NAVBLUE’s Charts+, a set of digital charts (IFR, terminal, en route) that draw on information published by national aeronautical information services; Airports+, which utilizes high-resolution satellite imagery provided by Airbus Defense and Space’s Intelligence Business cluster; and Navigation+, a navigational data service drawn from NAVBLUE’s aeronautical database.

Jakarta-based Lion Air described the migration to electronic charts as an “in-depth overhaul, expected to roll out over the next [several] months/year.” The airline said the EFB implementation will “support [Lion Air’s] intense growth while also improving safety and operational effectiveness.”

“[It is a] beneficial partnership for today’s growth and sets us up well for our future growth,” Lion Air Group MD Daniel Putet said.

