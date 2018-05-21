The certification program for IATA’s New Distribution Capability (NDC), an XML-based data standard to transform how airline products are retailed, was launched in 2015. Almost three years later, some 20 airlines have signed up, but perhaps more significantly the global distribution system (GDS) companies are working with NDC. It wasn’t always so. One of the major early holdouts against NDC was Sabre Corp. But nearly all the senior executives at Sabre who opposed the NDC ...