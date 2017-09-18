Emirates president Tim Clark
Emirates president Tim Clark believes the Hyperloop, a vacuum-tube mass-transportation concept, could be used for aviation applications such as baggage transit. “This technology is in its infancy, but it’s like drone technology and the revolution in automotive. This is something to keep an eye on,” Clark said, speaking at the recent Aviation Festival conference in London. The Hyperloop—a concept first presented by South African-born, US-based entrepreneur Elon Musk ...
