Delta Air Lines is introducing four self-service bag drop machines at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport this summer.

Delta said the $600,000 investment allows customers to “quickly, securely and easily” check their own bags. One machine will be equipped to test facial recognition technology to match customers with their passport photos through identification verification, a first for US carriers.

The Atlanta-based airline said it will collect customer feedback during the trial and run process analyses to ensure that this lobby enhancement improves the overall customer experience. According to Delta, studies have found that self-service bag drops have the potential to process twice as many customers per hour.

