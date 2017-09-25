In 2013, entrepreneur Elon Musk made headlines when he released a paper outlining a proposal for a new form of high-speed transportation he called the Hyperloop. Musk, who founded SpaceX and co-founded Tesla Motors and PayPal, proposed a vacuum-tube capsule or pod system encased in a long tube that would be powered by magnets and provide very fast city-to-city transportation. Anyone who has owned a McLaren F1 and an Aero L-39 jet, as Musk has done, clearly has a need for speed, and the ...