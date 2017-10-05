Boeing will acquire Aurora Flight Sciences Corp., a northern Virginia-based advanced aerospace platforms manufacturer, to further the development of autonomous systems technologies behind future robotic aircraft and aerospace vehicles.

“Our [combined] teams will advance the development of autonomy for our commercial and military systems,” Boeing CTO and SVP-Boeing Engineering, Test & Technology Greg Hyslop said.

“[With] Boeing, our … technologies of long-endurance aircraft, robotic co-pilots, and autonomous electric VTOLs will be transitioned into world-class products for the global infrastructure,” Aurora Flight Services CEO and founder John Langford said.

Since its founding in 1989, Aurora has developed and flown over 30 unmanned air vehicles, featuring autonomous systems that include perception, machine learning and advanced flight control systems, the company said, in addition to work on electric propulsion technologies for aircraft. Aurora has worked with Boeing in the past decade on rapid prototyping of innovative aircraft and structural assemblies for military and commercial applications.

Terms of the agreement were undisclosed. Once the acquisition process is complete, Aurora will be a subsidiary under Boeing Engineering, Test & Technology and will be known as Aurora Flight Services, a Boeing Company.

