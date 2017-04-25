When is a yacht not a yacht? When it’s a flying machine. A technological revolution in one of the world’s oldest international competitive events has brought together maritime sportsmen and aeronautical engineers in a bid to maintain custody of one of the world’s most prestigious trophies. When the America’s Cup challenge is staged in Bermuda in June, it is believed that a key win-or-lose differentiator between the multi-million, composite material catamarans will be ...