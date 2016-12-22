Would passengers select one airline over another if it offered the chance to dine onboard in a brand-name restaurant or to meet with co-workers in a Starbucks? Would businesses partner with airlines to put their gym or spa on the aircraft? Would advertisers pay to brand a novel passenger experience? Airbus aims to find out. Through its Silicon Valley outpost A3, Airbus plans to develop and flight-test a cabin architecture that allows aircraft interiors to be rapidly and flexibly configured ...
