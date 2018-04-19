Even as passenger numbers rise globally, the airline industry continues to record improvements in baggage handling. According to the 2018 SITA Baggage Report, released April 19, the rate of mishandled bags per 1,000 passengers was 5.57 in 2017, down 2.8% from 5.73 in 2016. Even more impressively, the mishandling rate in 2017 was down 70.5% compared to 2007, when the industry mishandled 18.88 bags per 1,000 passengers. But the truth is most of the improvement came from 2007 to 2012, when ...