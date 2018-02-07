​

ATR is focused on continuous improvements of its ATR42/72 turboprops rather than on more expensive options such as re-engining and stretches.

Briefing media at the Singapore Air Show this week, ATR CEO Christian Scherer said, “ATR is a profitable franchise. But re-engining? I don’t know yet. I believe ATR is expected to position itself with respect to future aircraft, and we will, but there are two extremes in my view.”

ATR’s choice, he said, was to do something “quickly while our competitor is on the ropes,” or study a longer-term roadmap that could include revitalizing the family with advanced structures and propulsion technology.

However, the company, which has looked at newer, higher power turboprop engines proposed by General Electric and Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC), is leaning toward the latter course. Right now, “there doesn’t seem to be a market for a larger turboprop,” Scherer said. “We are flying economic circles around the [Bombardier] Q400, so what does re-engining bring? We don’t want to spend that money.”

But he added, “We will see continuous upgrades. We have ideas with P&WC to upgrade the engines to give lower maintenance costs and improve performance—as well as offering better service solutions.”

ATR, which delivered 78 airliners in 2017, supports a worldwide fleet of almost 1,200 aircraft of which 420 are in the Asia-Pacific region. “We see this market representing 35%-40% of the world market, which is in excess of 3,000 aircraft over the next 20 years. So we are talking more than 1,000 aircraft in this sector,” Scherer said.

Guy Norris/Aviation Week guy.norris@aviationweek.com