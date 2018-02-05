The Airbus A350-1000 is in Singapore as part of a demonstration tour across Asia and the Middle East.

Airbus debuts the newly-certified A350-1000 at the Singapore Air Show this week as part of a three-week demonstration tour across Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.

Airbus is scheduled to deliver the first production aircraft to launch customer Qatar Airways within the next two weeks. Singapore marks a three-day interlude for test aircraft MSN065, which will continue to Bangkok, Sydney, Auckland, Tokyo and Manilla having visited Doha, Muscat, Hong Kong, Seoul, Taipei and Hanoi.

The A350-1000 competes with the Boeing 777 in the long haul, high capacity market. To date, the -1000 has 169 orders from 11 airlines.

Airbus A350XWB marketing director Francois Obe said the better-than-expected performance of the big twinjet puts allows it to take advantage of an “unprecedented” period of traffic growth in the Asia-Pacific region. Over the next two decades, Airbus predicts some 4,000 widebodies will be needed in the region, representing around 50% of global twinjet demand.

Revealing the outcome of recently completed flight tests, Airbus said the Rolls-Royce Trent XWB97-powered aircraft was meeting or beating performance targets. Empty weight is on specification at 129,000 kg, while noise is slightly better than expected with a 16.5 EPNdB (noise decibels) margin to ICAO Chapter 4 standards, allowing the aircraft to meet the stringent QC0.5/1 rules for night time operations at London Heathrow – a global yardstick for noise sensitive arrivals and departures.

In recent testing the aircraft also showed better-than-expected airfield performance with the ability to take off at more than 5.3 tonnes higher weights in hot weather conditions, 7.2 tonnes greater weights than forecast out of obstacle limited runways and 3.8 tonnes better out of high altitude airfields.

Airbus, meanwhile, has delivered 142 of the smaller A350-900 and said dispatch reliability of that variant was 99.3%.

Guy Norris/Aviation Week guy.norris@aviationweek.com