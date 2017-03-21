In the space of 24 hours, the US and UK issued directives barring passengers from taking personal electronic devices larger than a smartphone in their carry-on bags onboard certain flights.

The new rules raised many unanswered questions about why they were implemented this week, what prompted certain airports or countries to be deemed risks, how the rules will be enforced, and even how they will make the flying public safer.

The US emergency directive was issued in the early hours of March 21 and affects Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways, Dubai-based Emirates Airline, Qatar Airways and Turkish Airlines along with six other airlines, most of them in the Middle East.

Items such as laptop computers, tablets, e-books, DVD players, portable printers, cameras and games players must all be placed in checked baggage on nonstop flights to the US from 10 airports. Smartphones and devices smaller than phones will be permitted and the carry-on restriction will not apply to airline crew.

The affected airports are:

Queen Alia International, Amman; Cairo International; Ataturk, Istanbul; Abdulaziz, Jeddah; Kuwait International; Mohammed V, Casablanca; King Khalid, Riyadh; Doha Hamad International; Dubai International; and Abu Dhabi International.

The affected airlines are:

Royal Jordanian,

EgyptAir,

Emirates,

Etihad,

Turkish Airlines,

Saudi Arabian Airlines,

Kuwait Airways,

Royal Air Maroc and

Qatar Airways.

No US carrier flies from any of the listed airports.

The US Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the Transportation Security Administration, said the government was concerned about terrorists’ continued interest in targeting commercial aviation. It pointed to the 2015 downing of a Metrojet Airbus A321 after it took off from Egypt, the two armed attacks against airports in Brussels and Istanbul last year, and the bombing of a Daallo Airlines A321 after it took off from Mogadishu bound for Djibouti. The Daallo aircraft was severely damaged, but returned to Mogadishu and landed with 73 passengers and seven crew alive. An investigation concluded that a 74th passenger, whose body was later found on the ground, was a suicide bomber who had detonated explosives hidden in a laptop. Daallo Airlines now operates a single aircraft out of Dubai.

US government officials briefed media on the new rules Monday evening on condition those officials were not identified. But they did not say what specifically had prompted the new rules, why the ban was being implemented now, or what led to the selection of the 10 airports. Nor did they give an end-date for the ban, although an Emirates statement said the new rules would be valid until Oct. 14.

UK government follows suit

A few hours after the US ban was implemented, the UK followed suit with a similar order.

The UK government prohibits large personal devices in the cabin on flights to the UK from six Middle East and North African countries, under restrictions that apply to all operators on those routes.

However, in an important difference from the US ban, the UK rules do not apply to flights out of the UAE or Qatar. Another key difference is that the UK is applying its ban to countries and not to specific airports, as the US has done.

Countries affected by the UK ban are Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia and Turkey. That means that Dubai-based Emirates, Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways are not affected by the UK ban, but British Airways, UK low-cost carrier easyJet and other UK carriers that fly direct from the listed countries must comply with the rules.

Announcing the electronics carry-on ban, UK Secretary of State for Transport Chris Grayling said the UK had been in close contact with the US to “fully understand their position.” Like the US, the UK gave no specific reason for the new carry-on rules, but Grayling said this was an “important update” and that the country faced “a constantly evolving threat from terrorism and must respond accordingly.”

Airlines will have 96 hours to comply with the US notification, but officials made clear that any airline that did not comply after the grace period would stand to lose its FAA certificate and its right to fly to the US.

Unanswered questions

Because the US ban targets mostly Middle Eastern airports and no US airline flies direct from any of those selected, questions were asked whether this was a move to curtail the expansion of the three major Gulf carriers—Emirates, Etihad and Qatar Airways—into the US. A campaign against those carriers, and alleging the Gulf carriers are wrongly supported by large government subsidies, has regained traction this year. The government officials, however, insisted the new rules were nothing to do with that campaign and were based on “our evaluation of the intelligence of the threat” and were about implementing “the right measures in the right places to protect the traveling public.”

Another unanswered question was why the US and UK—allies that share intelligence—have issued bans that differ in their targets. There was no explanation as to why the US deems Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Qatar airports risks, but the UK does not.

Other questions were being asked—but not answered—about why countries like Canada, France and Germany had not followed suit; and why a computer that might contain explosives was deemed to be safer in an aircraft cargo hold than in the cabin?

The new rules also contradict a fire hazard concern about large numbers of lithium-battery devices being placed in airliner baggage hold areas. US government officials said they were “coordinating very closely” with FAA about how to implement the new security rules while maintaining aircraft safety.

The rules will almost certainly have a deterrent effect among some passengers where they are able to choose between an airline affected by the rules and one that is not. Passengers almost always carry their electronic devices with them and prefer to do so. Computers, tablets and e-books are part of the standard carry-on baggage; airlines encourage passengers to keep these valuables with them in their carry-on. Business travelers in the all-important premium cabins particularly rely on their laptops and tablets to work in airport lounges and during flights. They will be reluctant to risk having their mobile offices damaged or stolen in transit. So the new rule, which could dissuade people from flying with affected airlines, could be interpreted as having a discriminatory element.

The ban will also be difficult and potentially costly to implement. As it applies to only certain flights from certain airports, the screening for laptops and other devices cannot be applied until the passenger reaches the departure gate. So a secondary screening will almost certainly be necessary, which will require additional security staff and make the boarding process longer.

In a statement to ATW, an Emirates spokesperson said, “Emirates can confirm that as per the new security directive issued by the TSA, electronic devices larger than a cell phone/smart phone, excluding medical devices, cannot be carried in the cabin of the aircraft. The directive comes into effect on 25 March 2017 and is valid until 14 October 2017. It is applicable to all US-bound passengers from Dubai International Airport, whether originating or transiting through. Emirates requests that all passengers traveling to the US pack all electronic devices larger than a cell phone/smart phone in their checked-in baggage.”

Other affected airlines, including British Airways, issued short statements and posted notices on their websites indicating their compliance with the new rules.

See also blogs by ATW editors Aaron Karp and Karen Walker.

What do you think? Answer ATW’s online poll:

Are you willing to place your laptop computer or tablet into checked baggage?

Karen Walker Karen.walker@penton.com