US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will launch a new website in October to incorporate a branding transition from Global Online Enrollment System (GOES) to the Trusted Traveler Programs System, the agency said Sept. 18.

“This new Trusted Traveler Programs website reflects CBP’s continued focus on leveraging advanced technology and innovation,” acting CBP Commissioner Kevin McAleenan said. “We remain committed to improving and modernizing the international arrivals process for the more than 300 million travelers who arrive at US ports of entry each year.”

CBP said the new website will “[make] the process of applying for or managing a Trusted Traveler membership more user-friendly and will improve and better facilitate the [user] experience.”

In addition to Global Entry, the site will also direct applicants towards enrolling and maintaining membership in the NEXUS, SENTRI and FAST programs. NEXUS is a joint border clearance program between the US and Canada. SENTRI is a dedicated lane program at southern land border ports of entry. The FAST (free and secure trade) program is a commercial clearance program for known low-risk shipments entering the US from Canada and Mexico.

CBP said there are now over 7 million members enrolled in its trusted traveler programs, with nearly 17,300 new applications per month. The new website is being created to meet the demand, which CBP promises will offer “enhance the CBP trusted traveler online experience.” The revised site will also be reconfigured for usage on mobile devices.

But CBP is alerting prospective applicants who have not yet fully completed their application using the GOES site to do so before the transition to the new website or their progress will be lost. Additionally, current trusted travelers will need their PASS ID to create a new Login.gov account to use the new website.

Instead of queuing in CBP inspection lines, Global Entry holders utilize automated kiosks to process admission into the US. Global Entry members are also eligible to participate in TSA’s Pre-Check expedited screening program. The program is open to all US citizens, US nationals and US lawful permanent residents, as well as citizens from certain countries with which CBP has trusted traveler arrangements, including Argentina, Colombia, Germany, India, Mexico, the Netherlands, Panama, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Switzerland, and the UK.

CBP’s Global Entry kiosks are in place at 53 US airports and 15 CBP preclearance airports internationally.

