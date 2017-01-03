A technical outage shut down US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) processing at multiple US airports the evening of Monday, Jan. 2, creating lengthy delays for thousands of passengers returning from the holidays.

A CBP spokesperson told ATW an initial investigation into the cause indicates the problem was the result of changes made Dec. 28 to the software used to process travelers. Those changes were bypassed to resolve the issue, the spokesperson said, adding, “During the technology disruption, CBP had access to national security-related databases and all travelers were screened according to security standards.”

The outage began at 5 p.m. EST and ended at approximately 9 p.m. EST, but delays continued afterward.

In a Twitter statement late Monday evening, CBP said all airports were “back on line after a temporary outage of CBP’s processing systems. No indication the disruption was malicious in nature”

CBP said it used alternative procedures at airports experiencing the disruption resulting in travelers at some ports of entry experiencing longer than usual wait times.

“CBP officers processed travelers as quickly as possible while maintaining the highest levels of security,” the spokesperson said.

Describing its procedures in the event of a system outage, CBP told ATW its officers implement alternative procedures to facilitate passengers’ arrival into the US, accessing records through backup systems. Officers are able to process travelers upon arrival at ports of entry, although at a slower rate, CBP said.

CBP said the agency’s information technology personnel are conducting diagnostics to address the root cause of the problem that led to the outage.

Mark Nensel mark.nensel@penton.com