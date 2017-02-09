A US federal appellate court has upheld the suspension of President Donald Trump’s ban on nationals from seven countries from entering the US, roundly rejecting the Trump administration’s rationale for reinstituting the ban.

The decision means that normal immigration rules apply, and airlines and airports do not have to make special arrangements as happened when the ban was enforced initially.

The case involves Washington state and Minnesota filing suit against the Trump administration over Trump’s Jan. 27 executive order that immediately halted entry into the US of anyone holding passports from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. A Feb. 3 order by a federal judge in Seattle temporarily rescinded the ban, and the US government stopped enforcing it Feb. 4. But the US Department of Justice (DOJ) appealed to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco to reinstate the ban.

While the 9th Circuit Court’s three judge panel did not rule on the legality of the ban, it unanimously rejected DOJ’s request that the ban be reinstated while legal challenges to the ban play out in court.

Noting that the executive order caused “immediate and widespread” effects, disrupting travel and sowing confusion among airlines and at airports, suspending the ban “merely returned the nation temporarily to the position it has occupied for many previous years” regarding travel from the seven countries, the 9th Circuit Court’s judges wrote in their ruling issued Feb. 9.

“Despite … repeated invitations to explain the urgent need for the executive order to be placed immediately into effect … [DOJ] has pointed to no evidence that any [citizen] from any of the countries named in the order has perpetrated a terrorist attack in the United States,” the judges wrote. “Rather than present evidence to explain the need for the executive order, the government has taken the position that we must not review its decision at all. We disagree.”

Trump responded to the court’s ruling by posting on Twitter, in all capital letters, “SEE YOU IN COURT,” which was widely viewed as an indication that DOJ will be appealing to the US Supreme Court to intervene and reinstate the travel ban. Five of the eight Supreme Court justices currently sitting would have to rule to overturn the 9th Circuit Court’s decision for the ban to be reinstated.

The 9th Circuit Court judges appeared to be especially put off by the notion, expressed by DOJ special counsel August Flentje in oral arguments before the court earlier this week, that the judiciary had no role to play in reviewing Trump’s executive order since it was based on the president’s national security judgment.

“There is no precedent to support this claimed unreviewability, which runs contrary to the fundamental structure of our constitutional democracy,” the judges wrote, adding, “The Supreme Court has repeatedly and explicitly rejected the notion that the [Congress and the president] have unreviewable authority over immigration or are not subject to the Constitution when policymaking in that context.”

Aaron Karp aaron.karp@penton.com