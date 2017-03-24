Each bin has an RFID tag. If the bin is tagged for additional screening, it will automatically get diverted to a secondary line.

United Airlines has unveiled a redesigned security checkpoint at Newark Liberty International Airport’s Terminal C, featuring 17 new automated screening lanes built by Luton, UK-based aviation checkpoint developer L-3 MacDonald Humfrey.

Described as “a multi-million dollar investment by United in improving the airport experience for our customers,” the new consolidated security checkpoint was designed by Houston, Texas-based architectural firm PGAL, which worked in conjunction with the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) for approvals. While United recently opened new automated screening lanes at its hubs in Chicago and Los Angeles, Newark is the first checkpoint in the US to exclusively feature the new lanes, United said.

Construction on the security checkpoint began in August 2016, built in phases as sufficient lanes needed to be left open to process customers. “All of the lanes opened seven months later, in March [2017],” a United spokesperson told ATW. “That’s quick for a project of this magnitude.”

The 17 new lanes feature clear signage, larger bins, motorized conveyer belts and automated bin reload technology. Passengers can approach the checkpoint at multiple stations, which can enable them to bypass slower-moving people navigating the system. Passengers can be processed simultaneously, allowing for quicker passage through the checkpoint.

“Each bin has an RFID tag. If the bin is tagged for additional screening it will automatically get diverted to a secondary line,” TSA acting assistant administrator, Office of Requirements and Capabilities Analysis, Steve Karoly said. “Once it goes down to the secondary screening a TSA officer can take the bin and snap the RFID tag so the x-ray of the bag comes up, automatically associated with that bin.”

United said it plans to install audio and visual “enhancements” at security checkpoints at several of its hubs this summer. The airline is also constructing a new customer check-in area and consolidated security screening checkpoint Los Angeles International Airport’s Terminal 7, which the carrier expects to open later this year.

MacDonald Humfrey was acquired by New York City-based C3ISR systems provider L-3 Technologies in November 2016. MacDonald Humfrey now operates as part of L-3’s electronic systems business segment under the name L-3 MacDonald Humfrey. The company develops aviation checkpoint security solutions, as well as process automation and collaborative robotic capabilities supporting aviation and other adjacent markets. The company is collaborating with airlines and airports in the US to reduce checkpoint delays through development of passenger and baggage tracking systems to facilitate efficient security throughputs at airports.

