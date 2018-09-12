The UK government has continued its gradual relaxation of the ban on large personal electronic devices (PEDs) being carried in the cabin of UK-bound aircraft with two more Turkish airports being exempted from the restrictions.

Istanbul Atatürk and Dalaman airports are no longer subject to restrictions on carrying large phones, laptops and tablets in the cabin, the UK Department for Transport (DfT) said late Sept. 11.

Ataturk is the larger of Istanbul’s two international airports, while Dalaman is a popular tourist airport in southwest Turkey.

The UK imposed restrictions on in-cabin carriage of large PEDs from several Middle East and Near East nations in 2017, following fears that terrorists had perfected methods of shrinking explosive devices to fit inside their confines. The UK restrictions followed a similar US ban.

The UK lifted the restriction on several other Turkish airports almost exactly a year ago. The DfT does not comment on its reasons for lifting the restrictions in this piecemeal fashion, but it is believed to relate to individual airports bringing their security up to a standard that alleviates UK concerns.

